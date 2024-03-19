City Holding Co. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 10,039,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,777,926. The firm has a market cap of $156.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

