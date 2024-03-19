City Holding Co. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.70. The stock had a trading volume of 331,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $175.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

