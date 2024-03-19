City Holding Co. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after buying an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.45. The stock had a trading volume of 371,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,641. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

