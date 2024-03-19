City Holding Co. Has $672,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,249,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,455. The firm has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $354.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.88.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.