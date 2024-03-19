City Holding Co. Has $799,000 Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 604.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in XPO were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,179,000 after acquiring an additional 688,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in XPO by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.14. 290,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $129.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

