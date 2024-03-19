City Holding Co. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.02. 571,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,176. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $153.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,721 shares of company stock worth $28,778,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

