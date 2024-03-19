City Holding Co. Sells 1,533 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.75. 2,261,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,869,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.