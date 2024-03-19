City Holding Co. Sells 682 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.72. 602,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,107. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

