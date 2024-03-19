City State Bank Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

City State Bank cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 149,787 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 459,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

