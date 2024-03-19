City State Bank Has $379,000 Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

