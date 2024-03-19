City State Bank Sells 250 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

City State Bank lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

