Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 14th total of 113,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Civista Bancshares news, SVP Michael D. Mulford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,776 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. 19,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,427. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $230.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

