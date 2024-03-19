Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

