CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

Get CME Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

CME traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.65. 762,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,082. CME Group has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,821,000 after acquiring an additional 215,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,739,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,012,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.