CNFinance (CNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSE CNF opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 453.76 and a current ratio of 558.75. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance during the second quarter worth $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CNFinance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CNFinance by 77.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

