Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 0.2%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.34 and last traded at $60.23. Approximately 2,945,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,089,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $260.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

