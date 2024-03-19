Cohen & Company Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

COHN opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Free Report ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.59% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.