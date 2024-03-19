Cohen & Company Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance
COHN opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.09.
Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
