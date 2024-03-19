Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Company Inc.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is -29.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

