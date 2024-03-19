Coin98 Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.66 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $247.85 million and approximately $22.66 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,888,778 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

