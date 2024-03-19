Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 8.3% on Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $216.16 and last traded at $219.67. Approximately 6,118,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 15,232,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.62.

Specifically, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $1,737,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,714,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $1,737,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,714,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,382,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 929,043 shares of company stock worth $142,785,637. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.52.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.59 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after buying an additional 408,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $179,317,000 after buying an additional 168,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $50,254,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.