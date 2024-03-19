Coinmetro Token Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and $1,823.96 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,609,524.24 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65206171 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,925.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

