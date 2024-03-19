Coinmetro Token (XCM) Price Reaches $0.65 on Top Exchanges

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and $2,368.07 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00005985 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00026794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014679 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,963.50 or 1.00094745 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010758 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00142762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

