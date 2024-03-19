Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Stock Performance
Shares of CUYTF stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. Colruyt Group has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $45.00.
About Colruyt Group
