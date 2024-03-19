Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,692 shares during the period. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF makes up 2.9% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 9.35% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $23,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,462,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 176.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 874,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after acquiring an additional 557,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 607,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 103,157 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

RECS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. 48,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,339. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $279.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

