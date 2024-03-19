Community Bank of Raymore Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 387.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,472,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.02. 1,155,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,445. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.09.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

