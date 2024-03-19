Comparing Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) and McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) and McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Edap Tms and McKesson Europe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00 McKesson Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edap Tms presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 84.68%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than McKesson Europe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

43.6% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of McKesson Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Edap Tms and McKesson Europe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $57.97 million 4.77 -$3.09 million ($0.62) -12.08 McKesson Europe N/A N/A N/A $0.09 47.67

McKesson Europe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edap Tms. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McKesson Europe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and McKesson Europe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -37.67% -32.37% -21.71% McKesson Europe N/A N/A N/A

About Edap Tms

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. It markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. The company serves hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. EDAP TMS S.A. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About McKesson Europe

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and other services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail Pharmacy. The Pharmaceutical Distribution division engages in the wholesale of pharmaceutical and other health care products. This division serves its customers through 90 wholesale branches that supply pharmaceutical products to approximately 40,000 pharmacies and hospitals, as well as operates 70 distribution centers in Europe. The Retail Pharmacy division operates approximately 2,000 owned pharmacies and approximately 8,000 members in its brand partnership program. This division also provides outpatient drug, e-commerce, and home care services primarily in Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and the United Kingdom under the Lloyds Pharmacy brand. In addition, this division provides traditional prescription drugs, over-the-counter products, and medical services. It also provides other services for pharmacists, such as the organization and management of pharmacy cooperation programs in the Great Britain, France, Portugal, and Belgium. The company was formerly known as Celesio AG and changed its name to McKesson Europe AG in September 2017. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. McKesson Europe AG is a subsidiary of McKesson Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.