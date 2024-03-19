Comparing Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) & Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 13.86% 12.63% 0.84% Orange County Bancorp 22.47% 22.76% 1.36%

Risk & Volatility

Popular has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

86.8% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Popular shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Popular pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orange County Bancorp pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Popular and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 2 5 0 2.71 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Popular currently has a consensus price target of $89.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.98%. Orange County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Popular.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Popular and Orange County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $3.90 billion 1.53 $541.34 million $7.53 10.93 Orange County Bancorp $131.19 million 1.92 $29.48 million $5.23 8.53

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Orange County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Popular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Popular beats Orange County Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates full-service branches in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York, as well as loan production office. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

