Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Update

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,990,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 18,970,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of COMP stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

See Also

