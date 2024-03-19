Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Update

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,990,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 18,970,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Compass Stock Performance
Shares of COMP stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.49.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
