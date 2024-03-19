Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Update

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

CMP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.10%.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

