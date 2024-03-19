Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGEN remained flat at $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. 295,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,961. The company has a market capitalization of $231.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Compugen has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

