Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
