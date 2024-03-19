Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 683,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $408.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.09. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.