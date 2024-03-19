Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.31. 273,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.