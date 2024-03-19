Contrasting SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SPI Energy and Ebang International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 887.00%. Given SPI Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Ebang International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.11 -$33.42 million ($0.88) -0.69 Ebang International $32.33 million 1.42 -$43.89 million N/A N/A

This table compares SPI Energy and Ebang International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SPI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of SPI Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SPI Energy has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy -11.77% -167.64% -9.56% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ebang International beats SPI Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

