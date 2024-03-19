CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CONX Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CONX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. CONX has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the third quarter worth $14,505,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONX by 46.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 688,173 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in CONX by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 278,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 142,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CONX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

