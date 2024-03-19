Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.36. 1,134,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,101,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $220,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,664.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

