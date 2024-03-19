CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $303,930.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

