Cormark Boosts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.36.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$14.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.94. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.38%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

