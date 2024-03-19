Cormark Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian upgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.42.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APR.UN

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

TSE APR.UN traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$9.71 and a 52 week high of C$12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.47. The firm has a market cap of C$415.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.