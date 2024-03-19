Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,130 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE VLO opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.12.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.