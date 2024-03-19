Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,975 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,375,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,531,000 after purchasing an additional 45,405 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

