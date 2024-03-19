Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

