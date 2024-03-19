Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

