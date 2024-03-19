Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,059 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 127,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.96 and a 1-year high of $87.89.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

