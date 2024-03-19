Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 507 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock

Shares of SDY stock opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.64.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

