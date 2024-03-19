Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.