Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 153,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NBXG opened at 11.49 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of 9.31 and a twelve month high of 12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

