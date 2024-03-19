Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 354,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 321,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,907 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 166,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 219.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 120,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

