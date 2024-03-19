Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 1.15% of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 206,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 102,777 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000.

Shares of NURE stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 million, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $27.25.

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

