Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

